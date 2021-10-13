Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Teradata by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 269,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Teradata by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDC opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

