Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

PJT opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $84.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.