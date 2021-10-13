Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Cut by Analyst

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Open Lending in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 166.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Open Lending by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Open Lending by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock worth $42,850,042. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

