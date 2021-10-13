Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $185.50

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.50 and last traded at $179.88, with a volume of 276253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.36 and its 200 day moving average is $160.68. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $1,383,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $293,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

