Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,989 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Envista by 2,886.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

NVST opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

