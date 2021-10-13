Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 264 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $347,706,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.56. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

