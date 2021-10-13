Profund Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in State Street by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

