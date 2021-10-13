Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.48 Billion Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.68% of Las Vegas Sands worth $1,482,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of LVS opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

