Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 467,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $1,523,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.