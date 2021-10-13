Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,105 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

