Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,826 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $347,692,000 after purchasing an additional 210,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $169.55 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.