Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,229 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

DG stock opened at $208.26 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.