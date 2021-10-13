Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shake Shack stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

