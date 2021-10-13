Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mullen Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.05.

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.08. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.