Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,033,000 after acquiring an additional 145,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,370,000 after acquiring an additional 899,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

NYSE TRGP opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

