Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,616 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000.

NYSE PRO opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

