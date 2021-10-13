Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,876 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 793,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after buying an additional 87,475 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 995,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 748,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $930.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.