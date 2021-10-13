Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.32, a P/E/G ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

