Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Victory Capital in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 281.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 27.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,975,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

