Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,624 shares of company stock worth $7,045,545. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PD. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.