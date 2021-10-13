Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,178 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.