Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $27,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,658,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,445,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,646 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 760,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.