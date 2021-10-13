Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) price objective on the stock.

KWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

KWS stock opened at GBX 3,059.56 ($39.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,015.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,774.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58.

In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,049 ($39.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,245 ($19,917.69).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

