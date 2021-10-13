Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.43% of Americold Realty Trust worth $1,327,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.81, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

