Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,297,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,833,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -346.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

