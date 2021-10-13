Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives $14.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

FTMNF opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

