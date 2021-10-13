Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives $32.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MSP stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.64. Datto has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $903,579.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,961.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Datto by 98.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Datto by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Datto by 120.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 741.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 90,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

