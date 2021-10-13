Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.95. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,365,000 after buying an additional 548,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

