Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.86% of SiriusPoint worth $30,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 10.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

