Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $33.28 Million Stock Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,705,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,323 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $33,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCUU. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth $30,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 862,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 64,196 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth by 28.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

AGCUU stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.