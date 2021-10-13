Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 11,074 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $39,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after acquiring an additional 438,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,763,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

