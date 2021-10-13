Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 28,764 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,764 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

BAH opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

