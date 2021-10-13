Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 147,361 shares during the period.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

