Fmr LLC Sells 1,357,207 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 52.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,243,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,357,207 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $302,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $238.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.70 and a 200-day moving average of $248.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

