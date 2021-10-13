Fmr LLC Has $310.31 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Halliburton worth $310,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

