The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,011 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $319,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM opened at $522.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $567.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $886.94. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $496.86 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

