Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,603,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.34% of LegalZoom.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

LZ opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

