Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,067,000 after buying an additional 208,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Ecolab by 23.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $212.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

