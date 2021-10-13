Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 47,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 153,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

