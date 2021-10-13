Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Stock Price Down 72.3%

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS) dropped 72.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,487% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

About Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It develops a pipeline of novel therapeutic peptides and other molecules aimed at helping patients with under-served medical conditions. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Alsip, IL.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.