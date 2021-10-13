Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.40

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $7.0748 per share. This represents a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Agile Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

About Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

