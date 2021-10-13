Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Increases By 600.0%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLVLY opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

