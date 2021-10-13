China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Feihe stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. China Feihe has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

