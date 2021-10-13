Fmr LLC Sells 2,364,778 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,669,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,364,778 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $334,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 468,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 429,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,262,000 after acquiring an additional 81,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

