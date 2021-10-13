AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Avantor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avantor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.