Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $214,000 Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $9,501,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 640.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 50.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

