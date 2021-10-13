AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,245 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,899.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

