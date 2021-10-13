Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 91,000 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.14% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Verint Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after buying an additional 89,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.