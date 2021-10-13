Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 91,000 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.14% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Verint Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after buying an additional 89,652 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VRNT opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $52.70.
In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
