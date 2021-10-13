Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,813 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Big Lots worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 336.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 244.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 172,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE BIG opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

