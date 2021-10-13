Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.